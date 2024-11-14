Delhi Waqf case: Court accepts bail bond, issues release order for Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A court here on Thursday issued an order for the release of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board case.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh issued the order after accepting his bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of like amount.

Earlier in the day, the judge ordered Khan's release in the case while refusing to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed against him.

The judge said while there was sufficient evidence against Khan to proceed against him, there was no requisite sanction to prosecute him.

"Therefore, the cognisance is declined," the judge said.

The ED on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a chargesheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The chargesheet had also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested as an accused by the ED in the case.

The court said there was no evidence to proceed against Siddiqui and discharged her. PTI UK UK NSD NSD