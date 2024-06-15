Delhi water crisis: AAP govt urges Haryana to discharge water on humanitarian grounds

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) In view of the water shortage in the national capital, the Delhi government has appealed to Haryana to discharge additional water into the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds, senior AAP leader and minister Atishi said on Saturday.

Delhi's water minister also told a press conference here that the capital is facing a shortage of 70 million gallons per day (MGD) in production due to lack of raw water in the Munak canal and Wazirabad reservoir.

The normal water production of around 1,002 MGD in Delhi went down to 932 MGD on Friday because of lack of raw water, she said.

"The Delhi government has appealed to Haryana to release additional water for the people of the city on humanitarian grounds," the minister said and added that issues related to share of Yamuna water can be discussed after heatwave conditions abate.

She said no solution to the water crisis in Delhi could be found during the meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh is ready to provide the water that was not used by it to Delhi, she claimed.

"I spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on phone and he assured me cooperation," the minister said.

Atishi said the calculation of data on availability of water from Himachal Pradesh is yet to be done by the Board.

In a meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials on Saturday, it was decided that a assessment be done of areas not getting any water and the number of water tankers be increased, she said. Currently, DJB tankers are making around 10,000 trips in water scarce areas supplying 10 MGD of water per day. In some other areas like Bawana, Dwarka and Nangloi, emergency tube wells have been started to provide water to the local residents, she said. PTI VIT -- ANB ANB