Delhi water crisis: AAP MLAs urge Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil to intervene

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A delegation of AAP MLAs on Sunday submitted a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, urging him to provide immediate relief to Delhi residents by ensuring that Haryana supplies water to the national capital.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Dilip Pandey said the water crisis in Delhi is getting more serious with each passing moment.

The falling water level of Yamuna is decreasing water production in Delhi, leading to reduced supply in many areas, he said. There is severe heat and in this scorching heat, water is life, Pandey said, adding that water crisis means life crisis. The AAP leader said that all the party MLAs wrote a letter to the Union Jal Shakti Minister on Saturday, emailed and messaged all his public and personal phone numbers and told him that there is a serious water crisis in Delhi.

This letter was submitted by the MLAs at Paatil's residence here on Sunday. "CR Paatil is a responsible person in the central government and is the minister of the Jal Shakti ministry. Therefore, the people of Delhi expect that if he plays the role of a guardian and does inter-state coordination, two crore people of Delhi will get water in this scorching heat. The lives of Delhiites will be saved from being troubled,” Pandey said.

While showing some videos and photos of Munak Canal, he said that water 'mafias' are stealing water by installing pipes in Munak Canal. He said that to provide relief to the public from the water crisis, Delhi government's water minister Atishi and all the MLAs are working on the ground. All departments, including Jal Vibhag, DM, and SDM, are on the ground and efforts are being made to ensure that not a single drop of water is wasted anywhere. The AAP leader said Paatil was not there at his residence.