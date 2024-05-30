Delhi water crisis: BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside minister Atishi's home

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha's office bearers on Thursday held a protest outside minister Atishi's residence over water crisis in the national capital.

The protestors were carrying earthen pots on their shoulders and placards during the demonstration.

They raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside Water Minister Atishi's residence.

The Delhi government today held an emergency meeting regarding the water crisis that the city is facing amid a prevailing heatwave.

The national capital is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius mark in parts of the city.

The city government on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on wastage of water and formed 200 teams to enforce the penalty. PTI NIT NB