Delhi Water Minister Atishi conducts inspection after complaints about overflowing sewers, pulls up officials

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday pulled up department officials over the "deplorable" state of sewers following an inspection in Chitla Gate, Chawri Bazaar and Nehru Hill JJ Colony, an official statement said.

Advertisment

She also ordered strict action against those responsible for the maintenance of sewers, it said.

According to the water department, complaints were received about sewer water overflowing in streets in these areas due to negligence in sewer cleaning.

After conducting the inspection, Atishi directed the officials to take strict action against those responsible for the poor maintenance of sewers.

"The public is suffering due to Delhi Jal Board officials' negligence and the Kejriwal government will not tolerate it. Officials must ensure clean water and better sewer systems for the public. If they can't fulfil this duty, they should resign," the statement quoted Atishi as saying. PTI ABU DIV DIV