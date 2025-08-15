Delhi Water Minister leads 79th Independence Day celebration with symbolic Yamuna Aarti

New Delhi, Aug 15 ( PTI) The Delhi government has taken multiple initiatives to restore the health of Yamuna river in the past few months, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Friday, as he led a symbolic boat yatra followed by a 'Yamuna Aarti' to mark India's 79th Independence Day.

The boat yatra began with floral tributes and prayers offered by the minister in the Yamuna.

"Being in the lap of Maa Yamuna on this auspicious day reinforces our faith and reminds us of our responsibility to protect our rivers," Verma said.

"Our progress as a society must reflect in how we treat our natural heritage," he added.

The minister urged the public for collective participation in the mission to restore the Yamuna River, noting that it cannot be accomplished by government alone.

"This cannot be the responsibility of one department or institution. Every citizen must play a part. Rejuvenating Yamuna is a shared mission," he said.

Over the past several months, the Public Works Department, along with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) Department, has initiated several river restoration efforts.

"These include desilting of drains, removal of debris, stabilisation of riverbanks, and the beautification of ghats along key stretches of the Yamuna," Verma added.

School and college administrators should act as ambassadors for a clean Yamuna and engage students in spreading awareness and adopting sustainable habits, he said. PTI SSM OZ OZ