Delhi WCD Minister Kailash Gahlot visits Anganwadi centre in Najafgarh

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday visited an Anganwadi centre in the Gopal Nagar area of Najafgarh, officials said.

During the visit, he interacted with lactating mothers, pregnant women, and other beneficiaries and sought their feedback, a statement from his office said.

He also interacted with beneficiaries of various services under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan scheme, formerly known as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme, implemented through Aanganwadis, the statement read.

"Our aim is to ensure that every mother and child receives the essential services they need for a healthy and productive life. The feedback from beneficiaries is invaluable in improving the delivery and impact of these schemes," he said.

In Delhi, there are 95 Integrated Child Development Services Projects comprising 10,897 sanctioned Aanganwadi Centers, currently catering to approximately seven lakh beneficiaries.

The services provided by the ICDS include the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, Early Childhood Care and Education, Nutrition and Health Education, Immunization, health check-ups, and referral services.