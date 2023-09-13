Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with light rain forecast for Thursday

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches above the season's average, even as the India Meteorological Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a light rain or drizzle later.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 91 per cent and 67 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to the data shared by the department.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Thursday as well.