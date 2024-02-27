Delhi: Wider areas to be assigned to traffic police personnel to reduce road congestion

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The traffic police in Delhi is planning to convert the duty-point areas of its personnel into beat areas in an attempt to reduce congestion on roads, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said they are planning to try it out as a pilot project at some important road intersections of the city.

A duty point is a specific area assigned to a traffic police personnel, whereas the area under a beat is wider.

"We are planning to change the duty-point areas of the traffic personnel into beat areas. We are planning to introduce it as a pilot project. We will first target the main areas or places where traffic congestion is an issue. With this, the traffic police personnel can go to any area in their beat, which is wider than the duty point, in order to remove traffic congestion as and when required," the officer said.

Traffic is one of the major issues Delhiites face everyday.

Since the force is busy at Delhi's border points in view of an ongoing farmers' protest, the plan is likely to be launched next month, the officer said.

The officer further said this is being done for a better management of the traffic system in the national capital and ensure a smooth flow of vehicular movement.

In 2022, the Delhi Police had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FM radio stations to air live updates about traffic congestions and diversions to commuters in the national capital.

Under the MoU, information regarding traffic is taken from the ranges and forwarded to the public relations officer to further pass it on to the FM stations. PTI NIT RC