Delhi: Widow bludgeons lover with griding stone, walks into police station to confess

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A mother of four walked into a police station and confessed that she killed her lover with a stone, a hammer, and a knife in her house in Mukundpur area, police on Wednesday said.

The 28-year-old widow said she killed the man because he was a drunk and frequently abused her and her children, they said.

The woman was arrested on charge of murder, an officer said, and the victim was identified as Mohammad Tawarak alias Sahil Khan.

On Tuesday, after she made the confession, a team was rushed to the woman's house where police found Khan's battered body lying in a bloodied state on the ground floor.

"The team recovered a grinding stone, a hammer and a knife from the spot. During investigation, we got to know that her husband died in 2018 and she had four children -- one girl and three sons. Since the death of her husband she had been living in Mukundpur and was in a relationship with Khan for the last two years," the officer said.

Khan was a plumber and was married with one child.

On Tuesday about 1.30 pm, Khan came home drunk and began harassing her again.

"In a fit of rage, the accused woman hit Khan on his head using a heavy stone, hammer and a knife and caused him serious injuries," said the officer. PTI BM BM VN VN