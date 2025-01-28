"Delhi will be free from AAP-da": BJP's Vishnu Mittal launches poll campaign in slums

New Delhi: Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal on Tuesday hit out at the AAP government in the national capital for its inability to improve basic amenities, such as drinking water, sewer connection, electricity, and better roads in slum areas.

He also claimed that slum dwellers have now made up their minds to support the BJP in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, citing the poor living conditions under the AAP government.

Under a special door-to-door campaign, the BJP leader visited Gokulpuri slum in Delhi and urged voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mittal, in a similar campaign, also visited Munshiram slum and Indira Vikas slum in Delhi, where he met the slum dwellers.

"We resolve to reach every home and start a new beginning to bring progress and prosperity to the lives of people," Mittal said.

He further added, "The trust of the people is the strength of the BJP. This time, every corner of Delhi will be free from AAP-da (AAP) and will move on the path of progress".

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, and counting of votes will take place on February 8.