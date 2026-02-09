'Delhi will become Khalistan': Bomb threats sent to at least 15 schools in capital

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) More than a dozen schools across the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting heavy security deployment and precautionary evacuations. Of these, eight threats were later declared hoaxes, officials said.

The threatening email carried disturbing and provocative content, claiming, "Delhi will become Khalistan. Punjab is Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru." The email also alleged that a blast would take place inside Parliament on February 13 at 1.11 pm, prompting heightened security alerts and coordination among multiple agencies.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city during the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the locations.

"A total of 15 schools have reported receiving bomb threats so far. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises and thorough checks are underway," a DFS official said, adding that out of the total, eight have been declared a hoax.

The schools that received the threats include Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri and New Friends Colony, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, DTEA School in INA and Lodhi Road, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, CM SHRI School in Rohini and Shalimar Bagh, Aadharshila Vidyapeeth in Pitampura, Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh, Jaspal Kaur Public School, Shalimar Bagh, Manav Sthali School in New Rajendra Nagar, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas in Dwarka and Bal Bharati School in Rohini, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

As a precautionary measure, the school premises were evacuated, and students and staff were moved to safe locations. Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog units, are conducting search operations at the affected schools.

Senior police officers said cyber teams have been pressed into service to trace the origin of the email, while security arrangements across sensitive locations in the capital have been reviewed.

No suspicious object has been recovered so far from any of the school premises, officials said, adding that searches were continuing and further details were awaited. PTI BM SSJ AMJ AMJ