Delhi will become one of world's top 5 cities if BJP comes back to power at Centre: Gadkari

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that Delhi will become one of top five cities in the world if people vote for the BJP and NDA to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again.

Gadkari was addressing a public meeting at Chandni Chowk in support of BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal.

Citing various projects undertaken by the Centre in Delhi, Gadkari said his ministry alone provided funds of Rs 1.10 lakh for various infrastructure projects in Delhi, including for construction of highways and flyovers to improve the national capital's connectivity with other cities like Jaipur, Dehradun and Haridwar.

He also cited proposed projects like electric cable bus between Delhi and Jaipur and amphibious plane service from Yamuna waters.

"A scheme has been prepared and amphibious planes will arrive in Delhi that will take off from the Yamuna front to go to any other destination in the country," Gadkari said.

"We have undertaken a plan for starting an electric cable bus from Delhi to Jaipur. Work on the project is underway for three inter-connected buses running at a speed of 120 km per hour that will cover Delhi-Jaipur distance in 2.15 hours," said the Union minister of road transport and highways.

The electric cable buses will be air-conditioned with business class facilities like aeroplanes and the tickets of these buses will cost 30 per cent less than those of the diesel buses, he said.

Gadkari further said that before December, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced to two hours and that between Delhi and Haridwar will become just 1.5 hours, due to the highways being developed by the Centre.

He also cited various projects and funds from the Centre to clean the Yamuna river and improve water supply in the city, apart from infrastructure development.

"The credit for all these work goes to Delhi's people who gave the BJP seven Lok Sabha seats in 2019, and because of which Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, and I could become a minister," he said.

Gadkari said that when he was the water resources minister, the Delhi government was allotted Rs 6,000 crore for setting up sewage treatment plants to clean the Yamuna river.

"I promise that if you give the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to help the BJP and NDA to gain majority and make Modi ji Prime Minister again, we will work to ensure that Delhi becomes one of the top five cities of the world," he said.

By paving the way for completion of multipurpose dam projects in four states, the BJP government at the Centre has ensured availability of water to fulfil the needs of Delhi till 2070, Gadkari further said.