Delhi will save over Rs 31 crore annually by switching to smart LED streetlights: PWD minister

New Delhi, Sept 16 (PTI) PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday said the Delhi government’s ambitious plan of switching conventional streetlights with smart LEDs will help the city save over Rs 31 crore annually.

Currently, of the nearly 96,000 streetlights managed by PWD, 45,000 still run on conventional HPSV (sodium) fittings, which will be replaced with energy-efficient smart lights, while the remaining that are already LEDs, will be further enhanced.

"These will now be systematically replaced with energy-efficient smart LED lights, ensuring better illumination, reduced electricity consumption, and a longer lifespan,” the minister said.

“By making this switch, the Delhi government expects to save around Rs 31.53 crore annually in electricity and maintenance costs," Verma added.

Ensuring accountability and efficient monitoring, the PWD plans to adopt the "EMI model" of payment.

"Under the EMI framework, the private company installing the lights will receive monthly payments only after the lights are fully operational, ensuring that the company remains responsible for upkeep, performance, and timely maintenance. The payment will be made," Verma said further.

For real-time monitoring and fixing defects in a time-bound manner, each smart light will be connected to a mobile-based application connected to a centralized dashboard and control room, allowing officials to monitor performance.

"In a first for Delhi, this application will also be open for public access, allowing citizens to view the status of streetlights in their area and register complaints. Any faulty light reported by a citizen will have to be fixed within a strict deadline, thereby building trust and improving the efficiency of public service delivery," the minister said further.

Earlier, the Delhi government would spend money upfront, and the public had to wait endlessly for results, he said.

Now, things will work differently,-install first, prove performance, and only then will payments be made. This approach makes sure taxpayers’ money is used with honesty and efficiency. Every single one of the 96,000 street lights will now be smart, connected, and accountable, the PWD minister added. PTI SSM NB