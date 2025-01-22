Delhi will witness miracle, Kejriwal to become CM for 4th time: Punjab CM Mann

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday claimed that Delhi will witness a miracle in the upcoming assembly polls and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will become CM for the fourth time.

Polling for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections will take place on February 5 while counting of votes will be done on February 8.

Mann addressed roadshows to campaign for AAP candidates in Narela, Timarpur and Burari assembly constituencies. While Sharad Chauhan is contesting from Narela, Sanjeev Jha has been fielded from Burari and Surendra Pal Bittu is fighting from Timarpur.

Addressing a crowd at Chaudhary Ramdev Chowk in Narela, Mann said, "On the 5th (February), start your day by taking God's name, pressing the broom symbol and then heading straight home." He said, "This time, Delhi will witness a miracle. Arvind Kejriwal will become the chief minister for the fourth time and we will win with an even bigger margin.

"The opposition stands no chance -- the BJP lacks an agenda and the Congress, which has been at zero for two consecutive terms, remains irrelevant," he said.

The Punjab chief minister also said the city will witness big miracles if Kejriwal becomes chief minister of Delhi for the fourth time.

He urged voters to stay committed to AAP for the Delhi polls, cautioning them that even glancing at the wrong EVM button on February 5 could lead to 'kala motiya' (cataract) in their eyes.

Urging voters to stay committed, he said, "Don't press any other button or even look elsewhere, as it might cause 'kala motiya' (cataract) in your eyes." Mann claimed that only the announcement remains to take place now and added that the people of Delhi have already made up their minds.

During his roadshow, Mann appealed to the people to support leaders who stand by them in their joys and sorrows.

"Such people should be given the responsibility," he said.

"Our party does not talk about fights. We focus on education, hospitals, electricity, water, health and infrastructure. Others resort to slander and abuse. They have no agenda other than to hurl insults," Mann said.

During the event, Mann raised slogans such as "Inquilab Zindabad", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal". PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS