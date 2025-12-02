Delhi 'Winter Action Plan' to protect homeless, vulnerable citizens from cold: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said officials have been directed to ensure that hospitals do not face any shortage of blankets or other essentials required to protect patients from the cold as part of the national capital's Winter Action Plan.

She reviewed the preparations for the action plan at the Delhi Secretariat.

Adequate night shelters are fully operational across the city, the chief minister said.

She instructed departments to identify and implement measures to safeguard schoolchildren from the adverse impact of low temperatures.

The chief minister has also issued directions to ensure proper winter arrangements in Anganwadi and childcare centres, according to an official statement.

She has also mandated that heaters and other protective facilities be provided for security guards deployed in government buildings.

Gupta was informed that arrangements have been made to provide safe shelter to the homeless and economically weaker sections during the winter months.

Officials reported that Delhi currently has 197 permanent night shelters with a capacity for approximately 18,000 individuals. Of the 250 temporary night shelters planned across different localities, 204 have already been set up and equipped with the required facilities.

All shelters are currently operational and will be monitored continuously until March 15 to ensure that no homeless person faces any inconvenience, the statement noted.

The officials also informed the chief minister that the ‘Rain Basera’ mobile app continues to function effectively, to provide real-time information and ensure the safety of homeless citizens.

Following the meeting, CM Gupta said, “Not a single citizen should be compelled to spend a cold winter night under the open sky. Delhi’s night shelters are not merely structures they symbolise dignity and security.” She said that each night shelter has been equipped with beds, mattresses, sheets, pillows, blankets, electricity supply, mosquito-control devices, water coolers, CCTV, and security arrangements for women.

According to Gupta, under this year’s Winter Action Plan, the government has taken more effective measures than last year and has expanded its scope to include not just the poor but other vulnerable groups as well.

The chief minister emphasised that it is crucial to protect schoolchildren from the cold to avoid any adverse effects on their health.

The officials have been directed to explore various options for protecting schoolchildren, and, where possible, implement them through CSR partnerships.

She added that Anganwadi and childcare centres have also been instructed to ensure adequate arrangements for winter protection. PTI SLB NB