Delhi witnessed rain 15 days in row in Aug, IMD data shows

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The national capital experienced 15 consecutive days of rainfall, receiving precipitation ranging from trace amounts to heavy showers from the start of August through Friday, according to the weather department.

The data from India Meteorological Department shows that between August 1 and Thursday, the capital experienced rainfall every day.

Light to moderate intermittent rainfall was predicted to occur at many places in Delhi during Friday night also.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 13.6 mm of rain, Palam recorded 28.5 mm, Ayanagar recorded 18.6 mm, and Narela recorded 9.5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on August 15 and August 16.

Delhi on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above the normal, according to the weather department.

The humidity level stood at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi central control room received seven complaints each of waterlogging and fallen trees between 6 am and 6 pm, according to data released by the civic body.

Waterlogging was reported in several areas including Palam, Rohini, and Adarsh Nagar, while incidents of fallen trees were reported from Dwarka, Ashok Vihar, Malviya Nagar, and Lajpat Nagar.

The city will be under a 'green zone' with no advisory needed for the next six days.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Saturday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle between 35 and 26 degrees Celsius. PTI NSM NSM VN VN