Delhi witnesses cloudy sky, light rain likely during the day

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi witnessed a cloudy sky Friday morning with the weather department forecasting thunderstorms and light rain during the day.

The city received sporadic overnight drizzle, as the minimum temperature settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal.

In the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am, a weather station in Mayur Vihar recorded 5.0 mm rainfall, while Pritampura received 1.0 mm rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung reported only a trace of rainfall, it added.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 68 per cent.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms and light rain for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degree Celsius.

The drizzle on Friday kept the mercury under check, bringing relief to people from the scorching heatwave witnessed during the past few days.

On Monday, the capital's maximum temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this season, marking a heatwave situation that persisted for three consecutive days.

On Wednesday, the city recorded its warmest night in three years, with the minimum temperature settling at 25.9 degrees Celsius. The air quality was recorded in the moderate category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was at 172. PTI NSM TIR TIR