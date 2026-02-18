Delhi witnesses light rain, IMD issues yellow alert

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Light rain was witnessed at different parts of Delhi on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of a brief spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places.

A yellow alert has been issued for the city, which is an early warning signal that severe weather conditions are to be expected and may affect day-to-day activities.

Safdarjung, the city's principal observatory, logged a minimum of 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches above the season's average, the IMD added.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 227 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.