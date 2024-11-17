Delhi witnesses season's lowest max temp at 27.2 deg Celsius

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi experienced a cooler Sunday as the mercury dipped to 27.2 degrees Celsius -- the lowest daytime temperature of the season.

At 8.30 am, the visibility was reduced to 300 metres at Safdarjung due to fog.

The weather department has forecast moderate to dense fog for Sunday night, and an Orange Alert for Monday.

"Dense to very dense fog is likely over Delhi-NCR during the morning hours of Monday," the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 27 and 17 degrees Celsius, it said. PTI NSM NIT VN VN