Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, light-intensity rain in some parts

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a sudden change in weather on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Parts of Delhi is receiving light-intensity rain and strong gusty wind after experiencing days of warm weather.

"A dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 40 to 70 kmph, is expected to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR within the next 2 hours," the weather department said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.