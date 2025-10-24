Delhi witnesses vibrant spirit of Nagaland at Autumn Festival

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The rich cultural heritage of Nagaland came alive in the national capital on Friday as Delhi minister Kapil Mishra inaugurated the 'Autumn Festival 2025' at Nagaland House here.

The two-day festival, organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland, and hosted by Nagaland's Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, showcases the state's traditional music, dance, handicrafts and cuisine.

The inaugural event was attended by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, ambassadors, diplomats and senior officials, according to a statement.

During the ceremony, Mishra, the Minister for Art, Culture and Languages and Tourism, inaugurated the Artisans' Corner and traditional stalls featuring handmade crafts, traditional Naga attire and local delicacies prepared by tribal artisans from Nagaland, it stated.

Expressing his gratitude, Mishra said he was honoured to be part of the event and thanked Along for inviting him and connecting the Delhi government with the initiative.

"The relationship between Delhi and Nagaland is one of brotherhood. Many people from Nagaland live in Delhi, and this bond, which is older than the Mahabharata, will continue to grow with mutual respect and affection," he said.

Calling the festival a commendable initiative, Mishra said he looked forward to participating in the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland later this year.

He also proposed that such cultural events should not be confined to Nagaland House but be organised at larger public venues like Delhi University campuses or Central Park to allow more people to experience the Naga culture.

"We will work with the Delhi Tourism Department to establish a dedicated 'Naga Culture Festival' as an annual event in Delhi. Planning for this will begin early next year," he added.

Along said the festival gives Delhi residents an opportunity to experience and understand the culture and heritage of Nagaland closely.

"This festival serves as a prelude to the upcoming 26th Hornbill Festival, Nagaland's most prominent cultural celebration, scheduled from December 1 to 10," he said.

Along also announced that the process for obtaining Inner Line Permits (ILP) for tourists visiting Nagaland is being simplified and special helpline centres are being set up at Nagaland Houses in Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati to assist visitors.

Abu Metha, Chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland and Adviser to the Chief Minister, also attended the event and highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between Delhi and Nagaland in tourism and investment, it stated.

The Autumn Festival 2025 offers visitors an immersive glimpse into the vibrant culture of Nagaland through its crafts, textiles, music, and cuisine -- bringing the essence of Northeast India to the heart of Delhi and reinforcing the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, it added.