Delhi: Woman, 2 daughters found dead inside room in Badarpur, police suspect suicide

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman and her two daughters were found dead at their home in southeast Delhi's Molarband, with initial investigations suggesting suicide due to financial distress, police said on Wednesday.

The decomposed bodies were found after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the residence, a police officer said.

Police received a PCR call from Molarband, with the caller informing that a strong odour was coming from House Number 43 on the second floor in street number 16, where the mother and daughter resided, he said.

Responding immediately, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Station House Officer, Badarpur rushed to the spot and found the bodies of -- Pooja (42), her elder daughter (18), and her younger daughter, aged around 8-9 years --, he added.

The three had white foam coming out of their mouths, suggesting the consumption of a poisonous substance, a senior police officer said.

Initial observations suggest that the bodies were around four to five days old. Preliminary investigations suggest financial distress as a possible reason behind the alleged suicide, he said.

Locals informed that the family had not paid rent for the past two months, which might have contributed to their decision of allegedly killing themselves, police said.

The crime team was called to the scene, and forensic experts examined the site for evidence. The bodies have been sent for postmortem which will confirm the exact cause of death, they said.

Further investigation in the mater is underway, with police probing all angles, including financial hardships, the officer added.