Delhi woman alleges torture by husband, triple talaq; FIR registered

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman, a resident of Delhi's Vasant Kunj, has alleged that she was physically assaulted and given triple talaq by her husband, following a series of violent incidents, police said on Tuesday.

They added that an FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj South Police Station and launched further investigation into the matter.

According to the FIR, the couple got married on October 12, 2014, in accordance with Muslim customs. The woman alleged that her husband had been violent with her on several occasions in the past.

On May 26, he allegedly broke into her flat along with two unknown women and threatened her, the police said.

The FIR also states that the man reportedly admitted to an affair and, in front of another woman, he declared triple talaq by repeating the word "talaq" three times.

Following the matter, a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a provision of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act has been registered. PTI BM NB