Delhi: Woman arrested for AI-based defamation, occult practices against former colleague

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly creating fake social media accounts to impersonate and defame her former colleague by uploading morphed images generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI), an official said on Friday.

The accused, a former contractual Sanskrit teacher at a government school in Delhi, was traced to Old Delhi after a complaint was lodged by the victim, he added.

According to the police, not only did the accused use AI tools to generate morphed content, but she also engaged in occult practices.

"Three handwritten chits containing strange symbols, numeric sequences recovered from her," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

The complainant, a 25-year-old teacher from the same school as the accused, approached the police alleging that unknown persons had created multiple fake accounts in her name and uploaded objectionable, morphed photographs.

"These accounts were used to send follow requests to her students and colleagues, causing reputational harm," the DCP said further.

The officer added that the impersonator allegedly used AI-based tools to fabricate photos that falsely portrayed the complainant's association with a man. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

"A team was formed to probe the entire matter and to arrest the accused. Investigators analysed technical details shared by the social media, including IP logs, registered emails and mobile numbers. With sustained efforts, the accused was identified as a former contractual teacher who had left the school in 2022," the DCP said.

During questioning, the accused initially tried to mislead investigators by claiming that she, too, was a victim of fake accounts. However, digital evidence established her role in creating the accounts, editing photographs and circulating fabricated videos, police stated.

The woman allegedly confessed to developing an emotional obsession with her former mentor, who is now the principal of the school. After her repeated attempts to gain attention — including creating fake videos portraying herself as a cancer patient and even faking her own death — failed, she allegedly turned against the complainant, whom she suspected of being close to the principal.

Regarding the accused allegedly using occult practices, the police informed that three handwritten chits containing strange symbols, numeric sequences and the names of both herself and the principal were recovered from her possession.

The accused, who currently provides private tuition to female students, has been booked, and her mobile phone, SIM cards, and the altered photos have been seized, the DCP said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.