Delhi woman battles advanced ovarian cancer during pregnancy, delivers healthy baby

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer while 27 weeks pregnant has successfully delivered a healthy baby while undergoing life-saving treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, according to the hospital’s statement.

The case was handled by a multidisciplinary team, it added.

Dr Deepika Gupta, a surgical oncologist, said that the woman, who had previously experienced an abortion, was regularly monitored during her pregnancy when doctors detected large tumors in both ovaries.

Further MRI scans confirmed that she had Stage III ovarian cancer, with metastasis to local lymph nodes and peritoneal deposits, Gupta said.

Managing both the mother's health and the baby's development was a challenge, which is why doctors devised a treatment plan.

Steroid therapy was first administered to accelerate fetal lung maturity, followed by three cycles of neoadjuvant chemotherapy to control the cancer while allowing the fetus more time to develop, she said.

Once chemotherapy was completed, the woman underwent a combined surgical procedure -- a cesarean section and primary debulking surgery for ovarian cancer. The operation was successful, leading to the birth of a healthy baby and the removal of the cancerous ovarian masses, she added.

Speaking about the patient's condition, Gupta said that post-surgery, the mother received intensive care and, within three weeks, was strong enough to care for her newborn.

She added that while the patient is now in the recovery phase, she will continue chemotherapy and regular follow-ups to monitor her progress.