Delhi: Woman bludgeoned with bricks, robbed near Peera Garhi; auto driver held

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A woman was hit with bricks and robbed near west Delhi's Peera Garhi allegedly by an autorickshaw driver, police on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

The incident happened on November 2 when the woman was going home to Sultanpuri in an auto.

According to police, who have arrested the alleged assailant, the woman was carrying some gifts and wearing jewellery, over which she was attacked and left in a wounded state on a road in the Peera Garhi Camp area.

Police rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where her condition was stated to be serious, an officer said.

Advertisment

"We are still waiting for the statement of the woman. Earlier, she was unfit for the statement. But now she is stable and our teams will record her statement soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma told PTI.

The DCP said police formed eight teams in all to nab the assailant and scoured footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras in the Peera Garhi area to identify the autorickshaw.

During the investigation, it came to light that the victim had hired an autorickshaw from Ramesh Nagar to Peera Garhi and another autorickshaw from Peera Garhi to Sultan Puri.

Advertisment

The second auto driver took her to a secluded location, assaulted her with a brick, and robbed her.

The man was later identified as Sahil, who was arrested from the Paschim Vihar area on Monday, said the DCP.

"He confessed to his crime. Further investigation is going on," he added. PTI BM BM VN VN