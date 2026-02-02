Delhi: Woman booked for hitting, biting head constable

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A woman was booked for allegedly assaulting and biting a head constable and manhandling another police personnel while they were responding to a PCR call in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony area, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place around 8.15 pm on February 1 on Pusta Road when Head Constable Ankur and Constable Javed were on emergency duty, he said.

Police said a call regarding a quarrel was received, following which the two personnel arrived at the spot. Upon arrival, they found a commotion in full swing and tried to pacify those involved and restore order, a senior police officer said.

During the intervention, a woman, identified as Roopa, the wife of a 'bad character' individual of the area, along with two boys, allegedly began abusing the police staff and resisting their attempts to control the situation, the FIR stated.

"She and the others started pushing and manhandling the staff. The woman allegedly caught hold of Head Constable Ankur, tore his uniform and bit him on his right shoulder," he said.

The situation drew a crowd, and some people began recording videos on their mobile phones, police said. Despite repeated requests by the officers to calm down, the accused allegedly continued to create a ruckus and obstruct them from performing their duty.

Both the injured personnel were later taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital for medical examination. The medico-legal certificate (MLC) of Head Constable Ankur mentions a bite mark on his right shoulder.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, and causing hurt to a public servant.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and take action against the other persons involved, police added. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL