Delhi woman chases two thieves, helps police nab them for stealing Rs 10,000 cash from her bag

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A woman helped Delhi Police nab two thieves by chasing them shortly after they stole Rs 10,000 from her handbag here, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Dayawati alias Pooja (23) and Reena (30), are relatives, police said. They don't have a previous criminal record but they admitted to targeting women's handbags in busy market areas to fund their lavish lifestyle.

The incident occurred on May 7 when the complainant, Nitika, boarded an e-rickshaw from Chachi Building in Krishna Nagar. Two other women also boarded the same rickshaw from Delhi Juice Corner. All three travelled together until Ghondli Chowk, where the accused got off, a senior police officer said.

"Moments later, Nitika realised that her small wallet containing Rs 10,000 in cash, kept inside her handbag, had been stolen. Sensing the theft, she raised an alarm and courageously chased the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Head Constable Mahesh, who was on patrolling duty nearby, responded to the commotion. With the help of Nitika and some passersby, he managed to intercept and detain both suspects, the officer said.

A PCR call was also made, and a police team reached the spot and recovered the wallet from the accused. However, the cash was missing, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Krishna Nagar police station based on Nitika's complaint, the DCP said.

Upon analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity of Ghondli Chowk and questioning the suspects, police learned that the accused had stashed the cash in a polythene bag under a brick near the same location. Based on this disclosure, the police recovered the amount. PTI SSJ HIG HIG