Delhi: Woman, child rescued from burning car in Kalkaji

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A woman and her five-year-old child were rescued from a burning car after it suddenly caught fire in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, at around 5.30 pm, when a Mercedes-Benz suddenly caught fire while waiting at a red light near Tara Apartment crossing.

Police and traffic personnel immediately reached the spot after a distress call was received at the control room, a senior police officer said.

"Showing remarkable courage and presence of mind, the team rescued a 38-year-old woman, a resident of Kalkaji Extension, and her child from the burning vehicle and moved them to safety," the officer said.

As the fire intensified, the team arranged for a Delhi Jal Board water tanker to extinguish the flames. Prompt coordination and efforts ensured the fire was doused, preventing any loss of life or damage to nearby vehicles, the police said.

The woman later expressed gratitude to the police for saving her and her child's lives, the officer added.