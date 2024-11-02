Delhi: Woman chops off her husband's private parts

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A man alleged that his wife cut off his private parts after a fight between them in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The victim is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger, but his statement is yet to be recorded, a police officer said.

The officer said more details will emerge once he is fit for giving a statement.

The accused woman is currently absconding, and efforts are being made to arrest her, police said. PTI ALK HIG HIG