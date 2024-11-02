Delhi: Woman chops off husband's private parts

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A man alleged that his wife cut off his private parts after a fight between them in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The victim is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger, police said.

According to a police officer, on the intervening nights of October 31 and November 1, information was received at the Roop Nagar police station regarding the incident.

The victim's statement was recorded on Saturday where he told the police that he is a native of Bihar and had shifted to Delhi with his wife a couple of months ago. He works as a helper in a Paying Guest accommodation in Shakti Nagar, police said.

On the night of the incident, he was drunk and had a quarrel with his wife, they said.

"After the quarrel, his wife left the house and he fell asleep. Later, the woman entered the house and attacked him with a sharp and pointed object on his private part and fled," the officer said.

It's the third marriage for both of them, he said.

The victim was taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital in injured condition and was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment, police said.

The accused woman is currently absconding, and efforts are being made to arrest her, police said. PTI ALK HIG HIG