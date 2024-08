New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead with stab injuries on their bodies at their Narela residence in Delhi's outer north area on Saturday, police said.

The woman's husband, who lived separately, had come to the house before the bodies were discovered, they said.

A senior officer said the woman's husband was suspected to be involved and a probe was underway. PTI ALK SZM