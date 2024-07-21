Delhi: Woman dies after falling from balcony in Dwarka, father suspects murder

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman died after she fell from the balcony of a building in Dwarka here, police said on Sunday.

The victim's father alleged that her husband pushed her from the balcony of the second floor in the Kakrola area.

"On the intervening night of July 19 and 20, a call was received at Dwarka North police station regarding a woman falling from a building. Staff reached the spot, and the woman was found in a pool of blood, she was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead," a senior police officer said.

A magisterial inquiry by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dwarka was also conducted into the matter, the officer said.

"Inquiry is underway. Police will take action after post-mortem and SDM's report," the officer added. PTI BM HIG HIG