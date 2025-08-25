Delhi woman dies under suspicious circumstances; dowry angle suspected

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Dwarka, with her father alleging it to be a case of dowry death, police sources said on Sunday.

According to the FIR, the deceased, identified as Komal alias Varsha, was living with her husband Aman in Badu Sarai area, after their marriage on April 16 this year.

"Her father Dinesh, a resident of Ghumanhera, alleged that his daughter was harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands," said the source.

Dinesh stated that Varsha had complained several times about being pressured for dowry and assaulted by Aman. He further alleged that his daughter had earlier informed him about constant harassment by her husband and in-laws.

On August 21, Dinesh received information that Aman had admitted his daughter to a hospital in an unconscious state. She was later declared dead by doctors.

"The case was forwarded for necessary action after approval from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. The FIR was lodged on August 23, and further investigation is underway," police said.

They added that the statements of family members and neighbours are being recorded to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the woman's death.