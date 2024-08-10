Delhi: Woman duped of Rs 2 lakh by fake CBI officials in 'digital arrest' for 6 hrs

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A woman here allegedly lost Rs 2 lakh in six hours during which she was held under 'digital house arrest' by fraudsters posing as CBI officials, police said on Saturday.

The accused coerced her into transferring money by claiming that her husband, who is an employee of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), was arrested in a rape case and they would publicise the matter if she failed to pay them, they said.

The three scamsters -- Raju Ray (29), Guddu Kumar Sharma (29), and Pappu Kumar (22) -- all residents of Bihar, have been arrested, they added.

The incident took place in north east Delhi last week, following which the victim's husband approached the police.

"A complaint was received from an NDMC employee that his wife received a call from an unknown number and the callers introduced themselves as officials from the CBI Crime Branch," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"They informed her about the arrest of her husband in a rape case and demanded Rs 2 lakh for releasing him and in case of non-payment, threatened to publicise about his arrest and spoil their image among relatives and friends," Tirkey said.

Manipulated by the trio, the woman allegedly transferred the requisite money to two bank accounts provided by the fraudsters who did not allow her to disconnect the phone call for about six hours, the DCP said.

Accordingly, a case was registered against the accused and based on intelligence and technical surveillance, raids were conducted in different parts of Bihar and the trio were nabbed, the officer said.

Tirkey further added that the involvement of the arrested in other cases are being traced and efforts are being made to nab their remaining associates.

'Digital house arrest' is a tactic where cybercriminals confine victims to their homes in order to scam them. The offenders generate fear by making audio or video calls, frequently posing as law enforcement officers using AI-generated voices or video technology.

PTI MHS ALK RPA