Delhi: Woman found strangled to death, husband arrested

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife during an argument at their house in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on August 10 after a call was received at the Shahbad Dairy Police Station regarding the death of a woman near Hanuman Mandir in Shahbad Daulatpur.

Upon reaching the spot, police found the victim, identified as Nisha (25), the wife of Munna (30), lying unconscious on a mattress on the floor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

There were no visible external injuries at the time of examination. Her five-month-old son, Vansh, was also present in the house, while her husband was missing, the DCP added.

According to the investigation, the accused appeared to have strangled his wife. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and on August 19, doctors opined that the death was "likely to be caused by vagal stimulation consequent to grabbing of the neck." Based on the medical opinion, an FIR under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Shahbad Dairy Police Station, they said.

During the investigation, several teams were formed, and the accused, identified as Munna Bansal, was arrested.

Munna, a resident of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, had been living in Delhi for the past few months and was working as a daily-wage labourer, THE police said, adding that he has no previous criminal record.

He has been arrested in connection with his wife’s murder, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL