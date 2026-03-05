Delhi: Woman found unconscious, daughters dead inside Malviya Nagar house

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A woman was found unconscious and her two daughters dead inside their residence in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Thursday evening, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman would have killed her daughters -- aged 33 and 28 years -- before attempting to take her life, they said.

Police said they received a call at around 6.10 pm. The caller informed that a family here would not open the door of their house despite repeated knocking by relatives.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the door locked from the inside.

After gaining entry into the house, the officers discovered the bodies of two women in separate rooms.

"One woman was found lying with a pillow on her face, while the other had a ligature around her neck," a senior police officer said, adding that the two deceased were sisters.

The mother of the women was found unconscious in another room. She was immediately shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

Crime and forensics teams have examined the scene.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that the woman may have first killed her daughters and later attempted to take her own life, police said, adding that the exact sequence of events will be confirmed after further investigation. PTI SSJ RUK RUK