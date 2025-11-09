Delhi: Woman househelp, jeweller held for theft at Ashok Vihar residence

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two persons including the househelp for an alleged theft at a residence in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Noor Bano (36), the domestic help, and Hasan Ali, a jeweller, he said.

Police said the complainant, Nipun Narula, reported that several gold ornaments, including coins, necklaces, chains, and bangles, were found missing from his home in Ashok Vihar during Diwali.

"His mother had initially noticed two bangles missing earlier in October but believed they were misplaced. When the family checked their valuables on October 25 after the domestic helps had left, they discovered more gold items missing," the officer said.

The police said suspicion fell on one of their housemaids, Rani (Noor Bano), who stopped coming to work from October 31 and switched off her phone.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and CCTV footage from the area was examined to trace the accused.

Based on inputs, police apprehended Bano from Ghaziabad. During interrogation, she confessed to the theft and revealed that she had sold some of the stolen ornaments to a jeweller, Hasan Ali, the officer said.

At her instance, police recovered the gold ornaments. Hasan Ali was subsequently arrested for receiving and concealing stolen property, he added.

Police said Bano committed the crime along with her husband, who is absconding, to earn easy money and maintain a lavish lifestyle. Efforts are on to nab her husband and recover the remaining stolen items. PTI BM ARB ARB