Delhi woman injured in acid attack by in-laws

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her in-laws in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area, police said on Thursday.

The woman suffered 25 per cent burn injuries and is currently hospitalised, they said.

An FIR has been registered against the victim's mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law and have started an investigation into the matter. No arrest has been made so far, they added.

"We received information that a woman had received nearly 25 per cent burn injuries after her in-laws threw acid on her. The police team recorded her statement and registered an FIR into the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The accused are absconding and will be arrested soon, he said.

The victim’s husband was not at home when the incident happened, police said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking an action-taken report in the matter, along with a copy of the FIR.

"The commission received a complaint from the woman who informed that she was married two years ago and has a six-month-old daughter. After two to three months of her marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her. She even had a miscarriage due to her husband's torture. She has informed that her mother-in-law threw acid on her on September 20 and an FIR has been registered at New Usmanpur," DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said.

"The accused must be arrested immediately and strict action should be taken against them," Maliwal said. PTI BM SLB NB