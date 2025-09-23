Delhi: Woman jumps from Supreme Court Metro Station platform, injured

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A woman was severely injured after she allegedly jumped from the platform of Supreme Court Metro Station on Tuesday, an official said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at 11.42 am at the Supreme Court Metro (SCM) Police Station. The caller informed that a woman had fallen from the platform and was being taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital for treatment.

"A team was immediately rushed to the spot. Eyewitnesses present at the Aadhar Card Centre told the police that they heard a loud sound and then saw a woman had jumped from the platform," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro Unit) Kushal Pal Singh in a statement said.

The officer further said that she first got stuck in the angle and later fell down on the roadside. PCR officers immediately shifted her to Lady Hardinge Hospital. The injured woman is in her mid 20s.

Doctors at Lady Hardinge Hospital confirmed that she is undergoing treatment and remains unconscious.

The police said CCTV footage of the metro station is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events, and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded.

"We are investigating the matter to establish the circumstances under which she jumped. At present, the woman is in an unconscious state and her statement has not been recorded," the officer said, adding that further enquiry is underway. PTI BM BM NB NB