Delhi: Woman jumps on track at Rajiv Chowk metro station in suicide bid, injured

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A woman was seriously injured after she allegedly jumped onto the track at Rajiv Chowk metro station here on Friday morning in a bid to commit suicide, police said.

The incident was reported around 10.15 am at platform number 1 of the busy interchange station. The woman, aged around 45, was found injured and unconscious, they said.

According to police, as the woman jumped on the track, alert commuters pulled her away before a train could reach the platform, preventing a major tragedy.

Metro police and security personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and shifted the woman to Lady Hardinge Medical College for treatment.

At the hospital, her medico-legal case was prepared. Doctors said the woman was currently "not fit for (giving a) statement". Her statement will be recorded once the woman is declared fit by the doctors. A woman police personnel has been deployed at the hospital, police said.

No identification documents or personal belongings were recovered from the woman. A metro ticket recovered from the spot shows that she boarded the train from Janakpuri East station, they said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the station and surrounding areas to ascertain her identity and the circumstances leading to the incident, an officer said. PTI SSJ DIV DIV