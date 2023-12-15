Delhi: Woman kills minor nephew to 'teach lesson' to brother-in-law

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a woman for allegedly killing her two-and-a-half-year-old nephew to “teach a lesson” to the child’s father, whom she suspected of stealing cash.

Accused Basanti suspected that her sister’s husband had stolen Rs 10,000 from her mother in northwest Delhi's Bawana area, they said.

Footage from a CCTV camera helped arrest her, police said.

According to the police, they received a PCR call on Wednesday at 5.46 pm regarding the child's missing.

When police reached the spot, Basanti told them that her sister Reena’s son Ayush was missing from the house and someone had stolen the baby, they said.

She claimed that she found Ayush crying outside the house so she took him inside and put him in a room for sleeping, police said.

When Ayush's sister Mala (7) came there and could not find him, she alerted the neighbours, following which Basanti made the PCR call, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

On checking the CCTV footage, it was found that only Basanti had gone inside the house with the child and came out after a few minutes without him. No one else had entered the house till the elder sister raised an alarm regarding Ayush’s disappearance, the DCP said.

This raised suspicion on Basanti and during checking of the house, the child’s body was recovered from a water tank. Based on circumstantial evidence, Basanti was taken in custody and she was interrogated, Singh said.

Police said that the child’s parents had gone to work when the incident happened.

She confessed to killing her nephew as she had a suspicion that his father had stolen Rs 10,000 from her mother around 20 days back. Due to that, she was having quarrels with her husband and her sister’s family, they said.

Basanti said that she killed the child to “teach them a lesson”, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered at Bawana police station and further investigation is being carried out, police added. PTI NIT NB