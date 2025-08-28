Delhi woman raped by her fiance's cousin at resort in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne

Kotdwar, Aug 28 (PTI) A woman from Delhi was allegedly raped by her fiancé's cousin at a resort in Lansdowne, a popular tourist destination in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The rape survivor, a resident of Kalyanpuri in Delhi, lodged a case at Lansdowne police station on August 25, after which efforts are being made to catch the accused, police said.

The woman in her twenties said in her complaint that she had come to Lansdowne with her fiancé and his three relatives on August 23 and was staying in a resort.

Her fiancé, his maternal uncle, and a son of her aunt went to the restaurant a little earlier to have dinner.

While they were away, another son of her fiancé's aunt, Harshvardhan, allegedly raped her.

She said she could not tell this to her fiancé that day due to fear and shame, but the next day she told him about it.

However, in the meantime, the accused fled from there.

A case has been registered and the woman's medical examination has been done, Police Circle Officer (Operations) Tushar Bora told PTI.

Investigating Officer Sumanlata said the woman's statement was recorded in Kotdwar late on Wednesday evening after her medical examination.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, she said. PTI COR ALM HIG