Delhi: Woman reports minor daughter's rape after 5 years

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A 17-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in south Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

A woman reported the incident on Monday claiming her daughter was raped by her second husband in 2019, the police said.

"The caller stated that they used to live in Mumbai earlier where her first husband left her and she solemnised second marriage. After that, she came to Delhi with her child and started residing in the Sangam Vihar area and married another man, who allegedly raped her daughter in 2019 and fled away and then never returned," a senior police officer said.

The caller told the police that she did not report the incident then, they said.

"We have registered an FIR under section 376 (rape) and section 6 of the POCSO Act and investigation is undergoing," the officer said. PTI BM BM BHJ BHJ