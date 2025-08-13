Delhi: Woman run over by car carrying illicit liquor, driver arrested

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A woman was left critically injured after being allegedly run over by a speeding car loaded with cartons of illicit liquor in Delhi's Kanjhawala area, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 7 am on Tuesday on Mubarakpur Road when the victim, identified as Indu Sharma (38), was taking her son to drop him off at the school bus.

The vehicle, suspected to be used for smuggling liquor, was travelling at high speed when it hit the woman from the side. She fell on the road, sustaining serious injuries, and her leg was fractured as well. Locals rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors said her condition was critical, a senior police officer said.

The car, allegedly packed with cartons of illicit liquor, was later found abandoned nearby, officials added.

Eyewitnesses claimed the two men inside the vehicle at the time of the accident fled immediately after the crash, leaving the car behind.

The driver, identified as Raju, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, has been arrested, while another accused is absconding, the police said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Preliminary probe revealed that the vehicle was coming from Mundka and heading towards Najafgarh, likely to deliver the liquor consignment. PTI SSJ MPL MPL