Delhi: Woman strangled to death, dumped in Najafgarh drain; two held

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for killing a woman and dumping her body in the Najafgarh drain in Dwarka, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Zubair and Asif, with the latter being in a relationship with the victim, Komal (22), police said.

According to police, Asif strangulated Komal on March 12 after the two had a heated argument. Subsequently, he, along with his friend, Zubair, disposed of the body in the drain after tying a stone to it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the matter came to light when a dead body was found in the drain on March 17.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that a missing person's report was filed in Seemapuri on March 13, he added.

A probe was launched, and the two accused were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Sources said Komal used to work at a call centre while Asif was a cab driver.

Further probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

