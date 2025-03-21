Delhi woman strangled to death, dumped in Najafgarh drain; two held

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was strangled and dumped in the Najafgarh drain here in Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Zubair (27) and Asif (26), both residents of Sunder Nagri in Delhi.

Asif allegedly knew the victim, Komal (22), for around 12 years, they said.

Police said on March 12, Asif, a cab driver, picked up Komal in his car from Seemapuri. They argued after he accused her of being in a relationship with another person.

After the argument escalated, he allegedly strangled her to death inside the car. Subsequently, he engaged Zubair in disposing of the body. The two tied a rock to her body and threw it in the drain.

The matter came to light after a "bloated" body was found afloat on Monday (March 17) by a few locals, who informed the police.

A probe was launched and it was found to be Komal's body who was reported missing from Seemapuri on March 13, police said.

The two accused were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation.

Family members of the victim demanded death penalty for the accused. The victim's mother, Anita, who lives in Chandigarh revealed that Komal stayed with her grandmother in Nand Nagri and Zubair was their neighbour.

She said Komal previously served as a civil defence volunteer and was working in the Nirman Vihar area.

Komal's grandmother Bimla said that she never saw her with any of the accused and was not aware of any relationship with any of the accused. She asserted that Komal was kidnapped.

The family reiterated that they want the accused to be hanged. While they blamed the police for not acting swiftly, they ruled out any communal angle in Komal's death.