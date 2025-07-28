Delhi woman sub-inspector held for taking Rs 20.50 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A Delhi Police's woman sub-inspector posted at Paschim Vihar East police station has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 20.50 lakh, an official said on Monday.

The case is currently being probed by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi Police, which laid a trap based on a complaint filed by a city-based doctor and his son.

According to the complaint, the sub-inspector had allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 50 lakh in connection with a transfer and recruitment-related matter pertaining to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"A demand of Rs 50 lakh was made by the accused, of which Rs 20.50 lakh was reportedly paid and recorded by the complainant. The remaining amount was allegedly being demanded through pressure tactics," a senior police officer said.

He added that the complainant provided concrete evidence of the transaction, prompting the vigilance team to lay a trap and apprehend the accused officer.

It has also emerged during the preliminary investigation that the woman SI allegedly took the doctor and his son into a room in the police station where she physically assaulted and threatened them. The complainant further alleged that he was coerced into complying with the bribe demand under duress.

The accused officer, who belongs to the 2014 batch of Delhi Police, resides in Paschim Vihar and is also suspected to have been aided by a male colleague whose role is now under scrutiny. PTI SSJ NB