Delhi: Woman sustains minor injuries in metro station mishap

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman got injured after an iron pipe reportedly fell from west Delhi's Subhash Nagar Metro Station, police said on Thursday.

The rod fell on a scooter and caused some minor injuries to the woman, who refused to press charges, they said.

The incident happened yesterday, but no serious injury or damage was reported, DMRC sources said.

On February 8, a 53-year-old man lost his life and four other people were injured when a portion of a wall of the elevated Gokulpuri Metro Station in northeast Delhi collapsed. PTI BM KND VN VN